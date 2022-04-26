Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,233,400.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,233,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,927,511 shares in the company, valued at $180,539,603.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $1,221,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $1,334,600.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $1,283,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $1,310,000.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,300,600.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $1,298,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,291,400.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $1,343,800.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $1,354,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.35. 1,139,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,845. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,228,000 after buying an additional 2,625,600 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 745.8% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,768,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,436,000 after buying an additional 1,559,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $60,173,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,467,000 after buying an additional 632,642 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 916.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,706,000 after buying an additional 621,079 shares during the period. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

About Interactive Brokers Group (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

