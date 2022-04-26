InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 5,500 ($70.10) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s current price.

IHG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,610 ($71.50) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($72.65) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($72.65) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,635 ($71.82).

IHG opened at GBX 5,200 ($66.28) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,062.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,934.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.80. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,300 ($54.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,386 ($68.65).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

