International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.65

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64.

International Business Machines has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. International Business Machines has a payout ratio of 61.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $10.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $139.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $125.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.85 and a 200-day moving average of $128.52.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

