International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.91) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IAG. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 155 ($1.98) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 162 ($2.06) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.85) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.42) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 155 ($1.98) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 190.79 ($2.43).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 148.86 ($1.90) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £7.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 151.44. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 109.42 ($1.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 214.40 ($2.73).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

