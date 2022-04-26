Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

NASDAQ XENT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.95. 645,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $944.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.53. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $28.17.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 149.54% and a negative return on equity of 709.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth about $6,636,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,052,000 after acquiring an additional 44,498 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after buying an additional 184,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,066,000.

Intersect ENT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.