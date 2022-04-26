Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
NASDAQ XENT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.95. 645,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $944.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.53. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $28.17.
Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 149.54% and a negative return on equity of 709.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intersect ENT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.
