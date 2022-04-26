Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Cut to “Hold” at DZ Bank

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €2.15 ($2.31) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.70 ($3.98) to €3.20 ($3.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.69) to €2.70 ($2.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.44) to €2.70 ($2.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.84.

OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

