Intrepid Potash (IPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 92.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE IPI traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.17. 3,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,841. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.12. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $121.72.

Intrepid Potash announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $658,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,956 shares of company stock worth $9,881,704. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth about $1,320,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,427,000 after buying an additional 78,602 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 576.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 43,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

