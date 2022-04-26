Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. Invesco has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $29.71.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts acquired 1,349,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $25,656,846.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 18,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

