Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. Invesco has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $29.71.
In related news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts acquired 1,349,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $25,656,846.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.21.
About Invesco (Get Rating)
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco (IVZ)
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.