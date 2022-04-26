Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for April 26th (ACC, ADM, AL, ANAB, ATKR, AVNW, BCE, CBRL, CPE, CWQXF)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, April 26th:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $65.47 target price on the stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Steady growth in fleet, increase in cash collections and improved aircraft sales activity are driving Air Lease’s top line. The company’s efforts to reward its shareholders are encouraging. In February, the company’s board approved a share-buyback program worth $150 million. Strong freight and cargo markets, as well as improving ai-travel demand are supporting lease demand for the company’s aircraft. On the flip side, delivery delays from Airbus and Boeing continue to plague the company. Escalating expenses (up 13% in 2021) due to higher interest expenses and depreciation of flight equipment expenses are an added headwind for the company. Costs are likely to have been high in first quarter 2022 as well. Detailed results will be out on May 5. Air Lease’s declining cash and cash equivalents is also concerning.”

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$71.00 target price on the stock.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $107.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Cracker Barrel have underperformed the industry in the past year. High costs and dismal traffic continue to hurt the company’s performance. Higher labor costs due to increased wages are likely keep profits under pressure. The company is apprehensive regarding incurring inflationary costs. For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the company expects commodity inflation at approximately 15% and hourly wage inflation in the range of 11-12%. Although comps have increased over the past few quarters, decline in traffic remains a major concern for the company. However, the company is benefiting from its off-premise model, retail business and the Maple Street Biscuit company concept. For fiscal 2022, the company plans to drive off-premise sales through awareness building, advertising and partnerships with third-party delivery companies.”

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Callon’s strong presence in the Permian Basin, which is among the most prolific oil plays in the United States, is praiseworthy. The company recently acquired leasehold interests and associated upstream assets of Primexx Energy Partners. With the acquisition, it has successfully expanded its Permian Basin operations. Callon expects the acquisition to boost cash flows in the coming quarters significantly, which will strengthen its balance sheet. Notably, the company expects to generate free cashflows of more than $500 million in 2022. However, the upstream energy player’s debt-laden balance sheet is concerning. It had a total debt to capitalization of 59.1%, significantly higher than the industry average. Also, the increasing expenses will likely hurt its profit margin in the coming quarters. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $205.00 target price on the stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a sell rating. Societe Generale currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $106.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “As Expeditors uses more charters to meet customer demand, higher airfreight services revenues drive growth of the company. Airfreight Services segment revenues increased 58.4% year over year in 2021. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases are encouraging. During 2021, Expeditors repurchased 4.4 million shares at an average price of $117.54 per share. The company’s buyout of Fleet Logistics’ Digital Platform has boosted its online LTL shipping platform, Koho. However, escalating operating expenses (up 69.1% year over year in 2021) pose a threat to the company’s bottom line. Labor and infrastructure constraints, and congestion at the ocean ports due to labor and equipment shortages are other challenges for the company. Expeditors’ declining current ratio is also a woe.”

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have €2.15 ($2.31) price target on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $246.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital continues to benefit from dislocation within the broader property/casualty insurance industry, rate increases and premium growth. Across the E&S market, its products are exposed to those business lines, which have relatively lower risks. Kinsale Capital boasts the lowest combined ratio among its specialty insurer peers while achieving the highest growth and targets the same in mid-80s range over the long term. It has various reinsurance contracts to limit exposure to potential losses apart from arranging for additional capacity for growth. Technological advancements have also been lowering the expense ratios for quite some time. It also engages in effective deployment of capital. Shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, high costs put pressure on margin expansion. High debt levels pose financial risks.”

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2.00.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a hold rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$15.50 target price on the stock.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $400.00 target price on the stock.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “PacBio’s wider-than-expected loss per share in fourth-quarter 2021 is concerning. Continued adjusted loss per share raises apprehensions. Year-over-year operating loss is another area of worry. Production constraints and business seasonality are major headwinds for PacBio. Stiff competition and forex woes prevail. Over the past six months, PacBio has underperformed its industry. Yet, solid uptick in both arms and strength in its Instrument and Consumables revenues in the quarter are impressive. Robust geographical results buoy optimism. The company’s slew of deals over the past few months also augurs well. Gross margin expansion bodes well. PacBio’s unique technology and product development activities are encouraging. A strong solvency position is an added plus. PacBio’s fourth-quarter revenues were better than expected.”

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sarepta's first DMD drug, Exondys 51, has posted impressive growth in the past few quarters with the trend expected to continue. The company’s two other new DMD drugs, Vyondys 53 and Amondys 45, are also seeing strong demand trends. These three drugs have the potential to treat one-third of DMD patients. Development of its promising next-generation DMD candidate is progressing well. Its focus on developing gene therapies with diversified targets, including DMD, also looks promising. However, failure of its lead gene therapy candidate in a clinical study last year hurt its prospects. It has also suffered several pipeline setbacks and any such setback will have adverse impact. Loss estimates have narrowed ahead of Q1 earnings. Sarepta has a mixed record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters.”

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $111.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tandem Diabetes delivered better-than-expected revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021. The top line registered year-over-year growth, driven by robust pump shipments and growth in the company’s installed base. The continued adoption of the company’s t:slim X2 insulin pumps looks encouraging. The expanded international launch of Control IQ technology appears promising as well. The increase in the gross margin and an upbeat sales guidance for 2022 instill investor confidence. Tandem Diabetes has outperformed its industry for the past year. However, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the fourth quarter. The contraction of its adjusted operating margin is also discouraging. The company continues to face pandemic-led staffing challenges and global supply-chain headwinds, raising apprehension.”

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Improvement in demand for railcars is aiding Trinity. Higher delivery volumes and competitive pricing are driving revenues at the Rail Products Group. Mainly due to this tailwind, shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past year. Trinity’s efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks are encouraging. However, Trinity’s operations are being hurt by supply chain disruptions and labor shortages. Reduced profitability in the company’s maintenance services business in the Rail Products Group also dented adjusted operating profit. Weakness at the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group is an added concern. The negativity surrounding the stock is evident from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has been revised downward over the past 90 days.”

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a sell rating. They currently have C$78.00 target price on the stock.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $78.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Taylor Wimpey Plc is a residential developer. It engaged in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. The company’s operating segments includes Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. Housing United Kingdom segment builds a wide range of homes in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses. Housing Spain segment builds homes in popular locations. Taylor Wimpey Plc is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom. “

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Xerox's bottom line is benefiting from "Project Own It," an initiative aimed at increasing productivity and operational efficiency, reducing costs and realigning business to changing market conditions. The company has an aggressive product development program in new high growth markets. It's post-sale driven business model provides significant recurring revenue and cash generation opportunity. On the flip side, the company continues to grapple with decreased demand for paper-related systems and products due to technological advancements. Presence of large number of substitutes raises competitive pressure. A debt-laden balance sheet remains a concern. Xerox's shares have underperformed its industry over the past year, partly due to revenues miss in two of the last four quarters.”

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

