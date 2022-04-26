Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE: BBVA):

4/25/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

4/19/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

4/13/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

4/5/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

3/31/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

3/25/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/21/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

3/14/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a €6.20 ($6.67) price target on the stock, down previously from €7.30 ($7.85).

Shares of BBVA opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

