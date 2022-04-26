Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (MUV2)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA: MUV2):

4/25/2022 – Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München was given a new €270.00 ($290.32) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/21/2022 – Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München was given a new €330.00 ($354.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/20/2022 – Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München was given a new €291.00 ($312.90) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/20/2022 – Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München was given a new €324.00 ($348.39) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of MUV2 stock opened at €228.00 ($245.16) on Tuesday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a fifty-two week low of €166.59 ($179.13) and a fifty-two week high of €198.95 ($213.92). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €241.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €252.31.

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

