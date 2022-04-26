Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Deutsche Börse (DBOEY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS: DBOEY) in the last few weeks:

4/20/2022 – Deutsche Börse had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley to €191.00 ($205.38).

4/14/2022 – Deutsche Börse was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Borse AG is an exchange organization. Its product and services portfolio covers securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement and custody to the provision of market data and the development and operation of electronic trading systems. The company collects, refines, and provides data related to prices and trading revenues, indices, master data and statistics, and macroeconomic data, as well as involves in index development. It also develops, implements, and operates trading and settlement systems; and provides various information technology services. As an international central securities depository it provides global clearing and custody services for the securities industry. In addition, it is responsible for the management, safekeeping and administration of securities deposited. Deutsche Borse AG is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. “

4/12/2022 – Deutsche Börse had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €184.00 ($197.85) to €185.00 ($198.92). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Deutsche Börse is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Deutsche Börse was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Borse AG is an exchange organization. Its product and services portfolio covers securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement and custody to the provision of market data and the development and operation of electronic trading systems. The company collects, refines, and provides data related to prices and trading revenues, indices, master data and statistics, and macroeconomic data, as well as involves in index development. It also develops, implements, and operates trading and settlement systems; and provides various information technology services. As an international central securities depository it provides global clearing and custody services for the securities industry. In addition, it is responsible for the management, safekeeping and administration of securities deposited. Deutsche Borse AG is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. “

3/15/2022 – Deutsche Börse was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a €180.00 ($193.55) price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Deutsche Börse had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €150.00 ($161.29) to €156.00 ($167.74). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

DBOEY stock opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02. Deutsche Börse AG has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Deutsche Börse AG alerts:

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse AG will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.