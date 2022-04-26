Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for EQT (EQT)

EQT (NYSE: EQT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/22/2022 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $60.00.

4/21/2022 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $58.00.

4/11/2022 – EQT was upgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – EQT was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – EQT is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. EQT’s payout ratio is -11.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,059,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,175,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,716,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,875,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,505,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

