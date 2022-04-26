Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/22/2022 – Coinbase Global is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $377.00 to $314.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Coinbase Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, trading some 50 different digital assets. “

4/12/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $250.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $405.00 to $394.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $288.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Coinbase Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, trading some 50 different digital assets. “

2/28/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point from $325.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $440.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $444.00 to $377.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $288.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $342.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $342.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $420.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $7.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,705,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721,347. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.16. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.51 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,747,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,125,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after buying an additional 1,185,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $394,494,000 after buying an additional 1,131,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

