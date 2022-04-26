Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Galp Energia, SGPS (GLPEY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS: GLPEY) recently:

4/20/2022 – Galp Energia, SGPS had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.50 ($13.44) to €13.00 ($13.98).

4/13/2022 – Galp Energia, SGPS was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/8/2022 – Galp Energia, SGPS was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

4/8/2022 – Galp Energia, SGPS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

4/6/2022 – Galp Energia, SGPS had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from €13.00 ($13.98) to €14.00 ($15.05). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Galp Energia, SGPS was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

GLPEY stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

