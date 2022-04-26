Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/25/2022 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $24.00 to $29.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $24.00 to $29.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $26.00 to $35.00.

4/14/2022 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magnolia Oil & Gas is an independent exploration and production operator with the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas being its chief operating regions. The company, which focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions and active drilling, has an enviable high-quality acreage that provides substantial free cash flow which it will use to buyback 1% of its total shares outstanding each quarter and also introduced a semi-annual cash dividend in 2021. Further, Magnolia has done a commendable job of enhancing its unit metrics, leading to attractive margins. Magnolia is also financially healthy, with modest debt. With an undrawn $450 million revolving credit facility and $367 million in cash and cash equivalents, the company’s liquidity appears solid. Hence, Magnolia is viewed a preferred energy firm to own now.”

4/7/2022 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00.

3/9/2022 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGY traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,582. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2,396.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 274,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 263,672 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,748.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,278,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $1,618,000.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

