Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Anthem (ANTM)

Anthem (NYSE: ANTM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/25/2022 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $540.00 to $625.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Anthem was given a new $586.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $453.00 to $574.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $518.00 to $607.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $518.00 to $584.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $483.00 to $555.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $527.00 to $605.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $472.00 to $642.00.

4/21/2022 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $575.00 to $625.00.

4/21/2022 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $590.00 to $610.00.

4/7/2022 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $540.00 to $590.00.

3/31/2022 – Anthem is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Anthem had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $559.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $477.00 to $541.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $465.00 to $483.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $506.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.35. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Anthem by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after purchasing an additional 330,942 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

