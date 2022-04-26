Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Mullen Group (MTL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mullen Group (TSE: MTL) in the last few weeks:

4/22/2022 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Mullen Group is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price target on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.00.

4/21/2022 – Mullen Group was given a new C$14.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MTL stock opened at C$12.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.35. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$11.00 and a 1 year high of C$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$441.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$423.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.9800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

