Invitae (NVTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Invitae has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The firm had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Invitae to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Invitae alerts:

Shares of NVTA opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitae has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $38.42.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $209,992.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Invitae by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Invitae by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 169,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 1,198.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVTA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Invitae from $15.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.36.

About Invitae (Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.