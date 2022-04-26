ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ION Geophysical in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ION Geophysical stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,110. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. ION Geophysical has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IO. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 28,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 708.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares in the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

