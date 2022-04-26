ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ION Geophysical in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of ION Geophysical stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,110. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. ION Geophysical has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.28.
ION Geophysical Company Profile (Get Rating)
ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.
