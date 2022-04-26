Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Eric Swayze Sells 378 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) EVP Eric Swayze sold 378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $16,688.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,353 shares in the company, valued at $898,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 818,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a current ratio of 9.75. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -111.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.44) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IONS. Citigroup began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 12,388 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 301,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

