IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $96.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.21. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $94.11 and a 52 week high of $234.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.49.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,362,000 after acquiring an additional 427,524 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,302,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,415,000 after buying an additional 292,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,312,000 after buying an additional 24,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,431,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,437,000 after buying an additional 23,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 978,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,664,000 after buying an additional 71,414 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

