IPG Photonics (IPGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect IPG Photonics to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. IPG Photonics has set its Q1 guidance at $0.85-1.15 EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.850-$1.150 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect IPG Photonics to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IPGP stock opened at $96.85 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $94.11 and a 1-year high of $234.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPGP. StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

