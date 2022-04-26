iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.44 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) will post $302.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $299.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $306.29 million. iRobot reported sales of $303.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRBT. StockNews.com upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities upgraded iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.75.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. iRobot has a 12 month low of $48.36 and a 12 month high of $117.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $69.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,025,000 after purchasing an additional 31,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 897,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,134,000 after purchasing an additional 31,657 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 486,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 71,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.