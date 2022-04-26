iStar (STAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect iStar to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.72. iStar has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of iStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.
iStar Company Profile (Get Rating)
iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.
