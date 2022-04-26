iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Price Target Cut to $10.00

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 202.11% from the company’s previous close.

ISUN has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital started coverage on iSun in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered iSun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of ISUN opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. iSun has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISUN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of iSun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iSun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iSun by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in iSun by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iSun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

