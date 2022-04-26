iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Price Target Cut to $10.00

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 202.11% from the company’s previous close.
ISUN has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital started coverage on iSun in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered iSun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of ISUN opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. iSun has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94.
About iSun (Get Rating)
iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iSun (ISUN)
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.