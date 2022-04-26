Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $441.36 million during the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, analysts expect Itaú Corpbanca to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITCB opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17. Itaú Corpbanca has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.1646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (Get Rating)

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.