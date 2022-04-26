Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.30.
ITRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $250,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,033 shares of company stock valued at $696,751 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ ITRI opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $61.21. Itron has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $102.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.28.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.74 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Itron’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Itron will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
About Itron (Get Rating)
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itron (ITRI)
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Profit From Diversifying Trading Strategies
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.