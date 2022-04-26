Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.30.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Itron alerts:

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $250,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,033 shares of company stock valued at $696,751 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Itron by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Itron by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $61.21. Itron has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $102.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.74 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Itron’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Itron will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Itron (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.