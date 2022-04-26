ITT (ITT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. ITT has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.300-$4.700 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ITT to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $73.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. ITT has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.09.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $715,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27,659 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ITT by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 224,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,961,000 after acquiring an additional 71,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

