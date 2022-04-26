ITV (LON:ITV) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ITV to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 128 ($1.63) to GBX 64 ($0.82) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ITV to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 100 ($1.27) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.17) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.19) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 115.33 ($1.47).

ITV stock opened at GBX 74.90 ($0.95) on Tuesday. ITV has a 1 year low of GBX 69.28 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.71). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.85. The company has a market cap of £3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other news, insider Anna Manz purchased 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £9,903.06 ($12,621.79). Also, insider Peter Bazalgette purchased 110,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £99,053.10 ($126,246.62). Insiders acquired 176,314 shares of company stock worth $14,980,023 in the last 90 days.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

