J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Lifted to “Positive” at Susquehanna

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

JBHT opened at $174.05 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $155.11 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.98 and a 200-day moving average of $194.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,219,000 after acquiring an additional 138,577 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after buying an additional 26,116 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 662.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,158,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

