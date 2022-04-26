J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Upgraded to “Positive” by Susquehanna Bancshares

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $217.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $174.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.98 and its 200-day moving average is $194.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $155.11 and a 52 week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,108,000 after purchasing an additional 51,919 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

