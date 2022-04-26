Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.750-$4.820 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.75 to $4.82 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $197.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $205.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,861,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,593,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 580.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

