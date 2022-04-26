Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $93.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Jack in the Box have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top line increased 1.8% year over year, while the bottom line dropped 0.5% on a year-over-year basis. The company has been benefiting from initiatives like regular menu innovations, focus on delivery channels and marketing strategies. This along with the implementation of digital menu board and menu board canopies as well as developmental and franchising initiatives bodes well. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. This along with a rise in commodity costs and wage inflation is a concern. The company’s high debt level makes it difficult to tide over the current crisis.”

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.95. 809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,520. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.28. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,779 shares of company stock worth $155,269 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $106,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $47,866,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after acquiring an additional 431,014 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $28,829,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,111,000 after acquiring an additional 292,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.