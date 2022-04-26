Jacobs Engineering Group (J) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group to post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $140.35 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.53%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,687,000 after purchasing an additional 93,342 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.13.

Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

