Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.734-$0.734 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.14 billion.
JPXGY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.19. 110,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,926. Japan Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31.
Japan Exchange Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Exchange Group (JPXGY)
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.