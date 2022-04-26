Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.734-$0.734 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.14 billion.

JPXGY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.19. 110,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,926. Japan Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31.

Japan Exchange Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, securities options, commodity futures, and commodity index futures trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publishes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

