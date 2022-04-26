Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.92.
JAZZ opened at $166.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00.
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
