JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $661,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,012.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 79,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

About JBG SMITH Properties (Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.