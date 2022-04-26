JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.
JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85.
JBGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.
About JBG SMITH Properties (Get Rating)
JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.
