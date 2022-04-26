Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for PPG Industries in a report released on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $129.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $111.32 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $275,588,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after acquiring an additional 698,561 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,201,000 after acquiring an additional 580,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after acquiring an additional 338,189 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after acquiring an additional 283,110 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

