Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report released on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $4.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s FY2026 earnings at $17.96 EPS.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The firm had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RARE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.27.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $75.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.80. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $61.21 and a 12 month high of $119.54. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $688,929.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,909 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.