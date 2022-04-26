Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Gentex Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Gentex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GNTX. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

GNTX opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 15,718 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $477,198.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 26,480 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 275,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 103,941 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 569,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,773,000 after acquiring an additional 133,658 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 76,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

