Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $4.74 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $13.63 EPS.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $162.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 0.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.09) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,405,000 after acquiring an additional 73,732 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $2,569,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.