JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.07, RTT News reports. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $20.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,761,000 after buying an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $12,621,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,490,000 after buying an additional 559,547 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 590,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 131,756 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBLU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.95.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

