John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.050-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $546.83 million-$556.34 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $536.39 million.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.300 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBT. Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.40.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded down $6.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.47. The company had a trading volume of 148,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $177.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.82.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.84%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $32,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,996,000 after purchasing an additional 56,449 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 186,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

