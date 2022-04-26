John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.John Bean Technologies also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.050-$1.200 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.40.

NYSE:JBT traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.47. The stock had a trading volume of 148,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $177.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.82.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $32,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,996,000 after acquiring an additional 56,449 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 186,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

