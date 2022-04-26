Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.150-$10.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.80 billion-$95.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.48 billion.

JNJ opened at $186.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $489.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,117,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

