Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target Cut to $295.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $329.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.62% from the stock’s previous close.

JLL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

JLL stock opened at $224.13 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $176.98 and a 1 year high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.99.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 34,813 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

