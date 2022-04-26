Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target Cut to $295.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $329.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.62% from the stock’s previous close.
JLL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.
JLL stock opened at $224.13 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $176.98 and a 1 year high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.99.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 34,813 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.
About Jones Lang LaSalle (Get Rating)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
