JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€190.00” Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) received a €190.00 ($204.30) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €164.00 ($176.34) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($177.42) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($190.32) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €185.00 ($198.92) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($184.09) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €171.23 ($184.12).

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €163.95 ($176.29) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €158.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €151.62. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €132.65 ($142.63) and a 52 week high of €169.55 ($182.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

