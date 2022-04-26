JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €6.00 Price Target

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) received a €6.00 ($6.45) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.38) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.39) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a €5.80 ($6.24) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.50 ($6.99) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.03) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.73 ($7.23).

ETR AT1 traded down €0.16 ($0.17) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €4.89 ($5.26). 2,366,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of €5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €4.62 ($4.96) and a 52-week high of €7.16 ($7.70). The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

