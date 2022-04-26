JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Target Price to €6.00

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.00 ($7.53) to €6.00 ($6.45) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

AANNF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aroundtown from €8.50 ($9.14) to €7.20 ($7.74) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aroundtown from €5.50 ($5.91) to €5.00 ($5.38) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aroundtown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

Shares of AANNF remained flat at $$5.34 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $8.53.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

